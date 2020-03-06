Dr. Justin Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Martin, MD
Dr. Justin Martin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Martin Plastic Surgery2431 W Main St Ste 302, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 305-0305
-
2
Dothan Plastic Surgery105 Professional Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 305-0305Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
I highly recommend Dr Martin. He is extremely knowledgeable, professional and efficient. He explains things thoroughly and clearly. I was a bit intimidated going into a plastic surgeons office but his staff took me right in and made me feel welcome and at home. They were a true blessing during a time of uncertainty and fear.
About Dr. Justin Martin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1639372725
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Uab Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.