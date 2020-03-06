See All Plastic Surgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Justin Martin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (13)
Map Pin Small Dothan, AL
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justin Martin, MD

Dr. Justin Martin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Martin Plastic Surgery in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Martin Plastic Surgery
    2431 W Main St Ste 302, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 305-0305
  2. 2
    Dothan Plastic Surgery
    105 Professional Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 305-0305
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 06, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr Martin. He is extremely knowledgeable, professional and efficient. He explains things thoroughly and clearly. I was a bit intimidated going into a plastic surgeons office but his staff took me right in and made me feel welcome and at home. They were a true blessing during a time of uncertainty and fear.
    Swalker — Mar 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Justin Martin, MD
    About Dr. Justin Martin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639372725
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Virginia Health System
    • Uab Hospital
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Martin Plastic Surgery in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

