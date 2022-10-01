Dr. Justin Massengale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massengale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Massengale, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Massengale, MD
Dr. Justin Massengale, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
They frequently treat conditions like Disc Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massengale's Office Locations
- 1 725 Albany St Ste 7C, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8992
Spine Care & Neurosurgery Center10 Cordage Park Cir Ste 227, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 830-6991
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, spends a lot of time explaining , knowledgeable, conservative, looks out for patients best interest. Highly recommend. Trust him !
About Dr. Justin Massengale, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003096736
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massengale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massengale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massengale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massengale has seen patients for Disc Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massengale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Massengale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massengale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massengale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massengale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.