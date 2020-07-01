Dr. Justin Maxhimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxhimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Maxhimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Maxhimer, MD
Dr. Justin Maxhimer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxhimer's Office Locations
- 1 2525 4th St Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 443-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maxhimer?
Dr. Maxhimer and his staff are all the best group to have on your side when fighting the scars of breast cancer. On my last surgery a year ago he implanted my "gummy bears". I may be in my 60s, however, he made my breasts 20 again! I appreciate, admire, and yes, love him and his team. By the way my husband likes my gummy bears too!
About Dr. Justin Maxhimer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1720138639
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Johns Hokpins Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Northwestern Univ
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxhimer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxhimer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxhimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxhimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxhimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxhimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxhimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.