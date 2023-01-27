Dr. Justin Maykel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maykel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Maykel, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Maykel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Maykel works at
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8515
-
2
UMass Memorial Health Colorectal Clinic67 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8195
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maykel?
My treatment with Dr Maykel was a wonderful experience. I felt like I Was in Great hands with him. He made me feel confident & comfortable with a true compassion.
About Dr. Justin Maykel, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770564510
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Mn Med Ctr
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maykel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maykel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maykel works at
Dr. Maykel has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maykel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maykel speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Maykel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maykel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maykel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maykel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.