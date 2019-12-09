Overview

Dr. Justin McCarthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at Covenant Medical Center ANS in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.