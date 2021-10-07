Overview

Dr. Justin McCoy, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. McCoy works at SCL Health Medical Group in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.