Dr. Justin McCoy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin McCoy, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. McCoy works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Orthopedic Associates627 25 1/2 RD, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Service was prompt, Staff professional, and Dr McCoy was wonderful. He took his time listening to me, then performing an assessment, explaining his findings including X-ray results, discussing all treatment options, and answered all of my questions. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Justin McCoy, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Family Medicine Residency Of Idaho
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Brigham Young Univ
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
