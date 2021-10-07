See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Justin McCoy, DO

Sports Medicine
2.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin McCoy, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center and Saint Marys Medical Center.

Dr. McCoy works at SCL Health Medical Group in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Orthopedic Associates
    627 25 1/2 RD, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
  • Saint Marys Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Biceps Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Bernadette Ferrero — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Justin McCoy, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265792238
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Family Medicine Residency Of Idaho
    Residency
    • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin McCoy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCoy works at SCL Health Medical Group in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. McCoy’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

