Dr. Justin McKinney, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Charleston, WV
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justin McKinney, DO

Dr. Justin McKinney, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dr. McKinney works at CAMC Plastic Surgery in Charleston, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKinney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center
    210 Brooks St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-1930
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Birthmark
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Birthmark

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2020
    Great Dr would highly recommend
    — Dec 19, 2020
    About Dr. Justin McKinney, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1124339858
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKinney works at CAMC Plastic Surgery in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. McKinney’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

