Dr. McKinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justin McKinney, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin McKinney, DO
Dr. Justin McKinney, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. McKinney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McKinney's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Center210 Brooks St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-1930Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKinney?
Great Dr would highly recommend
About Dr. Justin McKinney, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1124339858
Education & Certifications
- St. Barnabas Health Systems
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinney works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.