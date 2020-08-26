See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. McWilliams works at Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD
Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Cardiovascular Radiologists
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 267-8773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Complications Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McWilliams?

    Aug 26, 2020
    This is long overdue. I had a very pleasant experience at UCLA in 2018 when I had my pulmonary procedure. The staff is very accommodating, friendly & knowledgeable. Dr. Justin McWilliams is absolutely the best IR Dr. He was very thorough, professional & kind to answer all my questions. I am very lucky to have him as my doctor..
    — Aug 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McWilliams to family and friends

    Dr. McWilliams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McWilliams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD.

    About Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437292331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Catholic Med Centers
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Truman State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWilliams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McWilliams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McWilliams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McWilliams works at Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. McWilliams’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McWilliams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWilliams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McWilliams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McWilliams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.