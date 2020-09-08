Overview

Dr. Justin Menezes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Menezes works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.