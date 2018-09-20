See All Nephrologists in Galveston, TX
Dr. Justin Merszei, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Merszei, MD

Dr. Justin Merszei, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Merszei works at Davita Island in Galveston, TX with other offices in Texas City, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merszei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Island Dialysis Center
    5920 Broadway St, Galveston, TX 77551 (281) 337-2175
  2. 2
    Texas City
    7111 Medical Center Dr, Texas City, TX 77591 (713) 496-1077
  3. 3
    Terra-boson Home Dialysis LLC
    7015 Almeda Rd Ste 3, Houston, TX 77054 (713) 496-1077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    John griffin in Rosharon, TX — Sep 20, 2018
    About Dr. Justin Merszei, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649252529
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Tucom-Ca
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merszei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merszei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merszei has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merszei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Merszei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merszei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merszei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merszei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

