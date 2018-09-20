Dr. Merszei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Merszei, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Merszei, MD
Dr. Justin Merszei, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Merszei's Office Locations
Island Dialysis Center5920 Broadway St, Galveston, TX 77551 Directions (281) 337-2175
Texas City7111 Medical Center Dr, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (713) 496-1077
Terra-boson Home Dialysis LLC7015 Almeda Rd Ste 3, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 496-1077
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Merszei, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Tucom-Ca
- Nephrology
