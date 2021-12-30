Dr. Justin Meuse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meuse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Meuse, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Meuse, MD
Dr. Justin Meuse, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston - McGovern Medical School - Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Meuse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Meuse's Office Locations
-
1
North Austin Medical Center12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4011
-
2
Oregon Health & Science University Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-7772Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Neuroscience & Rehabilitation Specialists - Salt Lake City82 S 1100 E Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 505-5370
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meuse?
Dr. Meuse did a great job of helping me find a good treatment option for my migraines. He was kind and listened and set me up with a new medication that worked wonders. In all my experience dealing with headache doctors I felt that he was the most caring and proactive. The staff at ADC North did a great job too. One of the nurses helped me with an insurance issue and everyone has always been very kind there. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Justin Meuse, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1518100742
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine
- Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine - Portland, OR
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston - McGovern Medical School - Houston, TX
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meuse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meuse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meuse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meuse works at
Dr. Meuse has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meuse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meuse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meuse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meuse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meuse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.