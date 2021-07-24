See All Neurologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD

Neurology
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD

Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Mhoon works at Duke Health Center in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mhoon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Health Center
    3116 N Duke St, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 668-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 24, 2021
    After feeling dismissed by other specialists, Dr. Mhoon (and his student doc!) were a breath of fresh air. I felt seen and heard. Very thorough discussion and exam, which resulted in thoughtful testing. Dr. Mhoon has such a kind demeanor and wonderful bedside manner. Highly recommend!
    — Jul 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD
    About Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD

    • Neurology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972727659
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center
    • Medical College of Georgia
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    • Stetson University
