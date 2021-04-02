Dr. Miles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Miles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Miles, MD
Dr. Justin Miles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System Lake City.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miles' Office Locations
- 1 6950 146th St W Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55124 Directions (952) 432-1484
-
2
Associated Clinic of Psychology4027 County Road 25, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (612) 925-6033
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Health System Lake City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miles?
Dr. Justin was a very compassionate, caring, and very helpful doctor. He really cared about me and my issues and gave me some great advise and direction. I would highly recommend him if you are seeking help from a compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Justin Miles, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1881984441
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.