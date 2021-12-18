Overview of Dr. Justin Millard, MD

Dr. Justin Millard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Millard works at Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.