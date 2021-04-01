Dr. Justin Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Miller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Miller, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Flint Gastroenterology Associates PC600 Health Park Blvd Ste D, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-8400
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Miller since late 2017/early 2018 for uc and to quite simply put it Dr. Miller is the best Doctor I have ever known. Dr. Miller is not only kind, but he is also thorough and understanding. He will address your questions without making you feel dumb about any questions or concerns. Dr. Miller makes sure everything is a shared choice or decision. He will give his advice but try to give you some decision making when he can. Dr Miller has a great office staff, medical assistant and Nurse Practicioner as well. I really have no bad things to say. As a specialty Dr that specializes in Gastroenterology it can be especially difficult to find a Dr that truly cares and you connect with. Before Dr. Miller I had rude docs that didn’t care about me or the disease I live with. Dr. Miller does and I finally feel in control of the uc and it doesn’t control me. If you’re in the area and need a GI doc, do not hesitate! Dr Miller’s so wonderful, go to him and find out why yourself!
About Dr. Justin Miller, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104879493
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.