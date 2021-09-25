Dr. Justin Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Moon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justin Moon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Neurosurgery One PC9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 715-9024
Connect Hearing Inc.950 E Harvard Ave Ste 620, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 715-9024
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moon graciously consented to see me even though I didn’t have an appt with him. I had been scheduled to meet with a PA at the practice, but there was a mix-up and we missed that appt. He was focused, perceptive, analytical and very determined to figure out the cause of seizures that I’ve been experiencing. I’m confident that once I’ve undergone the tests and procedures he prescribed for me that he will be able to diagnose what it is that’s causing my seizures.
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic, Department Of Neurology
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Department Of Neurology
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Department Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Neurology
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
