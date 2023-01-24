Dr. Justin Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Morgan, MD
Dr. Justin Morgan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
-
1
Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC3901 Central Pike Ste 351, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2525
-
2
Allergy & Ent Associates of Middle Tn920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 100, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2526
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
One of the best ENT's my daughter has seen in her 17years of life ,she has had surgery 1 to2 times a year from age 19 months she is hearing impaired he is the only doctor that explains things to a tee and told me he would do everything in his power to make sure she doesn't lose what little hearing she has and I have to say he has lived up to that, and his prayers over her before every surgery makes me at ease and I don't worry as much
About Dr. Justin Morgan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1720077761
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
- University of Arkansas
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.