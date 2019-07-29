Dr. Nelms has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Nelms, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Nelms, MD
Dr. Justin Nelms, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Queenstown, MD.
Dr. Nelms' Office Locations
UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr Ste 240, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 553-8300
UM BWMC Vascular Center at Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 553-8300
Vascular Center at UM BWMC255 Hospital Dr Ste 107, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, promptly took care of my medical problems. Extremity gifted I highly recommend him
About Dr. Justin Nelms, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelms has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelms. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.