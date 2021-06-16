See All Psychiatrists in Davie, FL
Dr. Justin Nepa, DO

Psychiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Davie, FL
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justin Nepa, DO

Dr. Justin Nepa, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom).

Dr. Nepa works at Refresh Psychiatry in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nepa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Refresh Psychiatry
    5210 S University Dr Ste 105, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 480-3348
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sliding Scale

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Justin Nepa, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932512118
    Education & Certifications

    • Palm Beach Consortium Graduate Medical Education
    • Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
    • University of Tennessee
    • Psychiatry
