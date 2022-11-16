Dr. Justin O'Guinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Guinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin O'Guinn, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin O'Guinn, MD
Dr. Justin O'Guinn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. O'Guinn works at
Dr. O'Guinn's Office Locations
Orthopedics & Orthopedic Surgery in Rio Rancho At Rust Medical Center2400 Unser Blvd SE Ste 8100, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 253-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O’Guinn was wonderful, he took great care of my 94 year old mother.
About Dr. Justin O'Guinn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1457589137
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Guinn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Guinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Guinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Guinn has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Guinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Guinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Guinn.
