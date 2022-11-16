Overview of Dr. Justin O'Guinn, MD

Dr. Justin O'Guinn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. O'Guinn works at Orthopedics & Orthopedic Surgery in Rio Rancho At Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.