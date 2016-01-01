Overview

Dr. Justin Olsen, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Olsen works at Olsen Orthodontics in Fayetteville, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.