Dr. Justin Olsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Olsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Olsen works at
Locations
Edmonds Center for Outpatient Surg Asc7320 216th St SW Ste 140, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 673-3750
Proliance Surgical Specialists of Edmonds7315 212th St SW Ste 201, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 778-8116
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an outstanding surgeon and physician. He performed two surgeries on me today, both virtually painless. His skill is at the highest level. I recommend him as a first class surgeon and doctor. Michael C Berry CPA CFP
About Dr. Justin Olsen, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1770781437
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
