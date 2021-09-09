Overview of Dr. Justin Orr, MD

Dr. Justin Orr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Orr works at Eric Sides M.d. PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.