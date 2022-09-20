Overview of Dr. Justin Owen, MD

Dr. Justin Owen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Owen works at DISC of Louisiana in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.