Dr. Justin Owen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (307)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justin Owen, MD

Dr. Justin Owen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Owen works at DISC of Louisiana in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Owen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DISC of Louisiana
    76 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 400-5778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital
  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 307 ratings
    Patient Ratings (307)
    5 Star
    (296)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Justin Owen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336330463
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSU New Orleans
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    307 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

