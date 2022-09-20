Dr. Justin Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Owen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Owen, MD
Dr. Justin Owen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Owen's Office Locations
DISC of Louisiana76 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 400-5778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional, actually spends time explaining and answering all questions, and he is kind. I didn’t know him or even of him when emergency surgery was required, I was fortunate enough to be Blessed with Dr Owens, he truly is the best in his field, unconditional trust in the man!
About Dr. Justin Owen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336330463
Education & Certifications
- LSU New Orleans
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
307 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.