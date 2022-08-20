Dr. Justin Paltrowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paltrowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Paltrowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Paltrowitz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Locations
Justin K Paltrowitz, M.D.60 Grand Ave Ste 102, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-1670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paltrowitz is a kind and compassionate doctor. He is knowledgeable and offers practical and effective advice. I appreciate the role he has in my boys' lives. He has helped provide them with the necessary tools for a fulfilling and meaningful childhood.
About Dr. Justin Paltrowitz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paltrowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
