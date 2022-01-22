Overview of Dr. Justin Park, MD

Dr. Justin Park, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Marylyn Spine Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Limb Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.