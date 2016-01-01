Dr. Justin Parschauer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parschauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Parschauer, DO
Dr. Justin Parschauer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Tulsa Retina Consultants2424 E 21st St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 949-4577
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Parschauer has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parschauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
