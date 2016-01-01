Overview of Dr. Justin Parschauer, DO

Dr. Justin Parschauer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Parschauer works at Tulsa Retina Consultants in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.