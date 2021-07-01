Overview of Dr. Justin Paul, MD

Dr. Justin Paul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Paul works at OrthoConnecticut in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.