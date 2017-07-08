Overview of Dr. Justin Persico, MD

Dr. Justin Persico, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Persico works at Smilow Cancer Hospital in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.