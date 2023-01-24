Overview of Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD

Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Petrolla works at South Hills Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.