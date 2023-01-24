See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (58)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD

Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Petrolla works at South Hills Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petrolla's Office Locations

    South Hills Orthopaedic Surgery Associates PC
    100 Siena Dr Ste 165, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 283-0260

  • Saint Clair Hospital

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr. Petrolla is awesome...handles all the questions, has a sense of humor, and takes care of all my medical issues ALWAYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Cynthia A Sager — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • 2009|Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Petrolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petrolla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petrolla works at South Hills Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Petrolla’s profile.

    Dr. Petrolla has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrolla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrolla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

