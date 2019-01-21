Dr. Justin Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Phillips, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Norton Neurology Services Brownsboro4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 305, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6460
- 2 4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 3011, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6460
- Norton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very knowledgeable about all things related to neurology easy to talk to and understand
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
