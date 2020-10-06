Overview

Dr. Justin Platzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Platzer works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.