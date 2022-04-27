Dr. Justin Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Porter, MD
Dr. Justin Porter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter's Office Locations
Oklahoma Spine Hospital14101 Parkway Commons Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 749-2700
Oklahoma Pain Managment3601 NW 138th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 242-4100
Brookwood Medical Center937 SW 89th St Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 242-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Is a very good doctor and takes time to listen to what your telling him and believing you. A lot of doctors make you feel like you’re a drug addict or just there for drugs. He does not do that. I was quite impressed with him!
About Dr. Justin Porter, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104098961
Education & Certifications
- Carolina's Pain Institute
- Wake Forest Univ
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Davidson Co Tb Hosp
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.