Dr. Provost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Provost, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Provost, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ballston Lake, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Provost works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology Associates PC848 STATE ROUTE 50, Ballston Lake, NY 12019 Directions (518) 831-1500
-
2
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology Associates P.c.1201 Nott St Ste 207, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 831-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Provost?
Dr Provost is extremely caring. I received a thorough check up. Even though my issues were a task he reassured me I would get better. I must say I am feeling a lot better. I would highly recommend Dr Justin Provost.
About Dr. Justin Provost, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1588806608
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Provost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Provost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Provost works at
Dr. Provost has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Heartburn and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Provost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Provost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Provost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Provost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.