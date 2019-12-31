See All Podiatric Surgeons in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Des Moines, IA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM

Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center.

Dr. Raatz works at East Village Foot Ankle Srgns in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raatz's Office Locations

    East Village Foot Ankle Srgns
    500 E Court Ave Ste 314, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 282-6067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midlands Choice
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2019
    Dr Raatz and his staff are the best. He has done 2 surgeries on my ankles. He cares about his patients and is an excellent doctor.
    — Dec 31, 2019
    About Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    14 years of experience
    English
    1306175104
    Education & Certifications

    Truman Medical Center
    Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raatz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raatz works at East Village Foot Ankle Srgns in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Raatz’s profile.

    Dr. Raatz has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raatz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raatz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

