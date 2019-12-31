Overview of Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM

Dr. Justin Raatz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center.



Dr. Raatz works at East Village Foot Ankle Srgns in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.