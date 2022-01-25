Overview of Dr. Justin Ranes, MD

Dr. Justin Ranes, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UMKC|UMKC|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Ranes works at Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.