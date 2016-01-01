Dr. Ratcliffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justin Ratcliffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justin Ratcliffe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Sorin Medical PC8718 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 266-0900
St Lukes Hospital1111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 372 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (347) 627-9107
East Shore Medical1110 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 14, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 257-0900
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Justin Ratcliffe, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ratcliffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratcliffe has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratcliffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
