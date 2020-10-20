Dr. Justin Reckard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reckard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Reckard, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Reckard, MD
Dr. Justin Reckard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Reckard's Office Locations
Nhat Canh Nguyen-minh MD Inc.71943 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 776-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reckard performed hernia surgery on me. Since this was my first surgery I had a lot of questions and was nervous. He explained the pros and cons to me and patiently answered all my questions. The surgery went very well. I only took pain meds for 3 days and was out and about the 4th day. It's been 3 weeks and I'm looking forward to starting my exercise regime again next week. I highly recommend him to anybody.
About Dr. Justin Reckard, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1164470480
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reckard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reckard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reckard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reckard has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reckard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Reckard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reckard.
