Overview of Dr. Justin Reeves, MD

Dr. Justin Reeves, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Reeves works at Northwest Heart & Lung Surg Associates in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.