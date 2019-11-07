See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Justin Reynolds, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Reynolds, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Reynolds works at Dignity Health Medical Group Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hepatology
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-5483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • Kingman Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Esophageal Varices
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Esophageal Varices

Treatment frequency



Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Liver Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Liver Vein Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Varices Banding Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 07, 2019
    Been taking my dad with Dr Reynolds. Hes the best, always so friendly and answers all our questions
    Anais — Nov 07, 2019
    About Dr. Justin Reynolds, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568642353
    Education & Certifications

    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • University of Michigan
    • Gastroenterology
