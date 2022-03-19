Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Rice, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Rice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Locations
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a little worried after reading some reviews, but Dr Rice was extremely friendly and was very informative about what was going to happen during my procedure, and what to expect.
About Dr. Justin Rice, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528001724
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.