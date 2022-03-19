Overview

Dr. Justin Rice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Rice works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.