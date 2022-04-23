Overview of Dr. Justin Roberts, MD

Dr. Justin Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.