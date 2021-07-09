See All Dermatologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Justin Roscoe, MD

Dermatology
2.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Justin Roscoe, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Roscoe works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    600 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Good experience. Moderate wait. Friendly staff. Thorough exam by doctor of skin areas about which I had questions. Biopsied one. Explained what he was doing. Didn’t rush. Left good impression.
    — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Justin Roscoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487622353
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Roscoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roscoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roscoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roscoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roscoe works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Roscoe’s profile.

    Dr. Roscoe has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roscoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roscoe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roscoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roscoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roscoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

