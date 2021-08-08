Dr. Justin Rosenberger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Rosenberger, DO
Overview of Dr. Justin Rosenberger, DO
Dr. Justin Rosenberger, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Rosenberger works at
Dr. Rosenberger's Office Locations
Central PA Surgical Associates875 S Arlington Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 652-1107
Community Gen Osteopathic Hospital4300 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 657-7522
Surgical Specialists of Lancaster-upmc - Highlands Drive Lititz1575 Highlands Dr Ste 200, Lititz, PA 17543 Directions (717) 909-0290
Pinnacle Health Weight Loss Center4315 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 909-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He has done several of my surgeries..just all around great guy!
About Dr. Justin Rosenberger, DO
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Rosenberger has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberger.
