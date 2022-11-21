Overview of Dr. Justin Rudd, MD

Dr. Justin Rudd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rudd works at Imperial Health LLP in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.