Dr. Justin Rudd, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Rudd, MD
Dr. Justin Rudd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rudd's Office Locations
R. Mark Williams MD Apmc501 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-8400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudd explained what he saw during the surgery, what repairs he did, and how long recovery would take. The staff was very courteous. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Justin Rudd, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudd has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.