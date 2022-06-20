Dr. Justin Salerian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Salerian, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Salerian, MD
Dr. Justin Salerian, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med - St George's, Grenada and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Salerian works at
Dr. Salerian's Office Locations
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I initially saw Dr. Salerian while in the hospital. I was admitted due to a stroke. I’m 39 so to say we were desperate for answers is an understatement. I found Dr. Salerian to be knowledgeable and patient in communicating. I’m a mother of 3 young children so I expect high quality of care to make sure I’m headed in the right direction of maintaining my health. And while I wasn’t able to see Dr. Salerian for my outpatient care, I did see his fellow Dr. Nagar Mendel. And I was even more impressed. He took his time, and was very thorough in my labs, trying to help me find the cause. And we were at least able to narrow it down. My only complaint is Dr. Mendel is moving. He has been outstanding in communicating, returning my calls.. etc. I definitely recommend Dr. Salerian and his fellows. And the assistant Penny is also superb!!!
About Dr. Justin Salerian, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316208705
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Neurology Fellowship, Tulane University School of Medicine
- Neurology-Georgetown University Hospital, Washington D.C.
- Internal Medicine Internship, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- St George'S University School Of Med - St George's, Grenada
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salerian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salerian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salerian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salerian has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salerian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Salerian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salerian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salerian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salerian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.