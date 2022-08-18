See All Neurosurgeons in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Justin Santarelli, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Justin Santarelli, MD

Dr. Justin Santarelli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. 

Dr. Santarelli works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santarelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Center
    100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-2363
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Justin Santarelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528226792
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Santarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santarelli works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY. View the full address on Dr. Santarelli’s profile.

    Dr. Santarelli has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Santarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santarelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

