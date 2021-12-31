Dr. Justin Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Saunders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Saunders, MD
Dr. Justin Saunders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Saunders' Office Locations
Tri-State Ophthalmology2841 Lexington Ave, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (859) 277-4403
John Hill Saunders Psc1517 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-4403
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- UK Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The fact that the eyelid surgery can be done under local anesthesia is an absolute plus! No general anesthesia or surgery center costs. Dr. Saunders explains everything he will be doing before he injects the numbing injection or makes the incision. He is gentle and thorough. His office staff communicates well and are accommodating with appointment times when possible. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Justin Saunders, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982876256
Education & Certifications
- Emory U/Emory Eye Ctr
- West Virginia University Medical Center
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Davidson College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Entropion, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.