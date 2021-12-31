Overview of Dr. Justin Saunders, MD

Dr. Justin Saunders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Saunders works at Tri-State Ophthalmology in Ashland, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.