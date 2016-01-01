Dr. Justin Sausville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sausville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Sausville, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Sausville, MD
Dr. Justin Sausville, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elkton, MD.
Dr. Sausville works at
Dr. Sausville's Office Locations
Union Specialty Practices137 W High St Ste 2B, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 620-2244
Union Hospital106 Bow St, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Sausville, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Sausville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sausville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sausville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sausville works at
Dr. Sausville has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Hesitancy and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sausville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sausville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sausville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sausville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sausville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.