Dr. Justin Sawyer, MD
Dr. Justin Sawyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Skin Care Specialists Pllc6832 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions (480) 830-8333
Alta Dermatology Group Ltd.130 S 63rd St Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-2888
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very positive! Dr. Sawyer is very thorough, always doing a good job. His staff is very professional and nice. He has been my dermatologist for 15 years. I trust him to take care of my skin problems.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawyer has seen patients for Birthmark, Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
