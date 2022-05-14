Overview

Dr. Justin Sawyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.



Dr. Sawyer works at Skin Care Specialists Pllc in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Actinic Keratosis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.